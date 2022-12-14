Abu Dhabi's ADQ leads consortium to buy a stake in Israel's Phoenix Group

DUBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Abu Dhabi state holding firm ADQ are in advanced negotiations to acquire a controlling stake in Israeli financial firm Phoenix Group, according to a statement on Wednesday.

U.S. private investment firms Centerbridge Partners and Gallatin Point Capital, which hold 33.4% of the Israeli firm, are in talks to sell about 25%-30% of their investment to the Abu Dhabi funds, the two companies said in a statement.

"The transaction will be subject to regulatory approvals, which will include a control permit from Israel's Capital Market, Insurance and Savings Authority," Centrebridge and Gallatin said in the statement

The UAE became the first Gulf state to normalise relations with Israel under a U.S.-brokered normalisation agreement, dubbed the "Abraham Accords," in 2020.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.