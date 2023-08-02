News & Insights

Abu Dhabi's ADQ, IHC propose wrapping real estate, events stakes into Q Holding

August 02, 2023 — 03:07 am EDT

Written by Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ and a unit of local conglomerate IHC IHC.AD have submitted an offer to wrap their shareholdings in Modon Properties into IHC's Q Holding QHOLDING.AD.

ADQ will also add its shareholding in Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company.

The proposed transaction would create one of the largest real estate, hospitality, events, and catering platforms in the region, ADQ and IHC said in a statement on Wednesday.

The combined group would have an implied market capitalisation of approximately 44 billion dirhams ($11.98 billion), they said.

($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)

