Abu Dhabi's ADQ, Canada's Bank of Montreal to acquire minority stakes in Sagard

DUBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state holding firm ADQ and Canada's Bank of Montreal plan to acquire minority equity stakes in Sagard, a global multi-strategy alternative asset manager, they said in a joint statement on Thursday.

As part of the deal, Canadian insurance-centered financial holding firm Great-West Lifeco will increase an existing minority stake, they said, helping to drive Sagard's future growth, including mergers and acquisitions.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter. Power Corporation of Canada will remain the controlling shareholder of Sagard, the statement added.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.