Abu Dhabi's ADQ, Azerbaijan Investment Holding to form joint investment platform

December 15, 2023 — 10:45 am EST

CAIRO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ said on Friday it will form a joint investment platform with strategic sovereign wealth fund Azerbaijan Investment Holding to which each will commit $500 million.

The statement said the two funds will each hold a 50% interest in the joint venture.

The platform is aimed at investing in sectors of "mutual priority and interest", such as agriculture, technology, pharmaceuticals and energy infrastructure, ADQ said in a statement.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
