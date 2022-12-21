Abu Dhabi's ADNOC to acquire 24.9% stake in Austria's OMV from Mubadala - sources

DUBAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has agreed to acquire a 24.9% shareholding in Austrian oil and gas group OMV from Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, said the sources, declining to be named as the matter is not public.

ADNOC and Mubadala did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.