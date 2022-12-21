World Markets

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC to acquire 24.9% stake in Austria's OMV from Mubadala - sources

Credit: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER

December 21, 2022 — 12:13 am EST

Written by Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has agreed to acquire a 24.9% shareholding in Austrian oil and gas group OMV from Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, said the sources, declining to be named as the matter is not public.

ADNOC and Mubadala did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

