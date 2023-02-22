World Markets

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC sets price range for IPO of its gas unit -statement

February 22, 2023 — 11:17 pm EST

DUBAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - State oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) said on Thursday it has set a price range for the initial public offering (IPO) of its gas unit, giving ADNOC Gas an equity valuation of $47 billion to $50.8 billion.

The price range was set at 2.25 dirhams ($0.6126) to 2.43 dirhams per share, the company said in a statement.

Cornerstone investors Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, Alpha Wave Ventures II, IHC Capital Holding, OneIM Fund I, and entities ultimately controlled by ADQ and the Emirates Investment Authority have made a combined commitment of around $850 million, it said.

($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)

