Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Gas signs 5-yr LNG supply deal with Japex

Credit: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

August 17, 2023 — 12:59 am EDT

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Gas ADNOCGAS.AD said on Thursday it has signed a five-year deal to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Japan Petroleum Exploration Co (Japex) 1662.T.

The deal is valued at between $450 million to $550 million, ADNOC Gas said, without providing LNG volumes or timing for the shipments start.

