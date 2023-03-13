World Markets

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Gas shares up 18% over IPO price

Credit: REUTERS/Christopher Pike

March 13, 2023 — 02:49 am EDT

Written by Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

DUBAI, March 13 (Reuters) - Shares of ADNOC Gas jumped about 18% over its listing price in the Abu Dhabi market debut on Tuesday.

ADNOC Gas' shares traded at 2.8 dirhams ($0.7625) apiece, versus its initial public offering price of 2.37 dirhams.

State-backed oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) had earlier this month, raised about $2.5 billion through a sale of roughly 5% of its gas business in an IPO.

($1 = 3.6722 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

