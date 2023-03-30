World Markets

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Gas annual core earnings jump 32% on pro forma basis

March 30, 2023 — 01:52 am EDT

Written by Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

DUBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Gas ADNOCGAS.AD on Thursday reported a 32% increase in its 2022 core earnings on a pro forma basis, citing a higher pricing environment and increased sales volumes amid strong market conditions.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) raised $2.5 billion earlier this month by selling a 5% stake in ADNOC Gas to investors via an initial public offering.

ADNOC Gas' pro forma adjusted core earnings for last year came in at $8.7 billion, the company said in a bourse filing, up from $6.6 billion in 2021.

ADNOC Gas became operational on Jan. 1 through the consolidation of ADNOC Gas Processing, ADNOC LNG and ADNOC Industrial Gas.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

