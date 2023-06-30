Abu Dhabi's ADNOC awards Petrofac $700 mln contract for new gas compressor plant

June 30 (Reuters) - Petrofac PFC.L said on Friday that Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) had awarded the London-listed oilfield services firm a $700 million contract to undertake work at the state oil giant's Habshan Complex.

Petrofac Emirates won the contract, which involves the engineering, procurement and construction of a new gas compressor plant.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

