Abu Dhabi Turns to Blockchain to Manage Real Estate Property Records

By Chris Tozzi

Add Abu Dhabi to the list of municipalities that have turned to blockchain-based solutions for managing real estate records and property transfers. In October 2019, the city of 1.2 million announced plans to develop a blockchain platform for storing land records in partnership with an Indian IT company.

The solution, called SmartHub, will allow the municipal government to use a blockchain to register all property-related documents that the city issues. The platform will help make municipal services more accessible to more residents while increasing quality of life, Ahmad Abdolsamad AlHammadi, the Abu Dhabi Municipality CIO, said.

The city has released few technical details about how SmartHub will work or when it will be available. It has said, however, that Tech Mahindra, a major IT development and outsourcing company headquartered in India, will develop the blockchain that powers SmartHub.

This approach perhaps suggests that Abu Dhabi plans to use a permissioned blockchain created by a private company as the basis of SmartHub. If it wanted to use a public blockchain, the city would instead simply adopt one that already exists. It’s notable, too, that Abu Dhabi is hiring an external firm to develop a blockchain, apparently from scratch, rather than using an existing open-source framework for building custom blockchains, such as Hyperledger Fabric .

Another Test Case for Blockchains in Real Estate

The real estate vertical has long been seen as ripe for transformation by blockchain technology. As a space where information is exchanged routinely between multiple parties, and where records often need to be looked up years or decades after they are created, real estate seems like an obvious candidate for disruption by blockchain-based solutions that can add transparency and durability to data recordings.

A number of government agencies have already experimented with the blockchain-based registry of property records. Teton County, Wyoming, announced an initiative in this vein in the summer of 2019. South Burlington, Vermont, undertook a similar project in early 2018. And startups have turned to blockchain-based solutions to combat land ownership fraud in parts of Africa.

To date, however, no municipality of Abu Dhabi’s size has adopted a blockchain to help solve land-ownership challenges. SmartHub will thus be an important test case for blockchain technology within the real estate industry — even if the stated goal of the project, as noted above, is to make land records more accessible, not necessarily to add transparency to property exchanges or ensure that records remain available over the long term.

Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), whose federal government announced in April 2018 an initiative to shift the recording of half of its transactions to a blockchain. At press time, it was unclear whether the Abu Dhabi land-registry initiative is part of the broader UAE blockchain strategy or an independent project by the city government.

