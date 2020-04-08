World Markets

Abu Dhabi taps debt market after Qatar's $10 billion bond sale

Contributor
Davide Barbuscia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

Abu Dhabi started marketing U.S. dollar bonds on Wednesday, a document showed, following Qatar's $10 billion debt sale on Tuesday, as Gulf states raise cash amid low oil prices and the coronavirus outbreak.

By Davide Barbuscia

DUBAI, April 8 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi started marketing U.S. dollar bonds on Wednesday, a document showed, following Qatar's $10 billion debt sale on Tuesday, as Gulf states raise cash amid low oil prices and the coronavirus outbreak.

Like Qatar, Abu Dhabi plans to raise debt in tranches of five, 10 and 30 years.

The emirate has given initial price guidance of around 265 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for the five-year tranche, around 285 bps over the same benchmark for the 10-year tranche, and around 4.55% for the 30-year notes.

The initial pricing - which is expected to tighten - would give investors a premium of around 70 to 80 basis points over the emirate's existing bonds due in 2024, 2029, and 2049, a banker said.

A plunge in oil prices last month pushed up the borrowing cost of Gulf oil-exporting countries, as some investors sold debt in consideration of the strain lower oil revenues would put on their budgets.

Abu Dhabi has hired BofA Securities, Citi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan, and Standard Chartered to arrange the debt sale.

Qatar got over $44 billion in orders for its $10 billion bonds on Tuesday but still ended up offering some 40 bps over its existing curve.

Most governments in the Gulf region are exploring debt-funding options in the face of both the economic pressure due to the pandemic and the impact of plunging oil prices on their finances.

Oil-rich Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is dealing with economic pressures from social and business restrictions to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

As of April 7, the UAE registered a total of 2,359 cases. The pandemic has forced vital sectors of its economy, such as tourism and transportation, to a near standstill.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Larry King)

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular