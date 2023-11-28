News & Insights

World Markets

Abu Dhabi stock exchange launches ESG benchmark index

Credit: REUTERS/STR New

November 28, 2023 — 07:51 am EST

Written by Jyoti Narayan for Reuters ->

Adds details from statement

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Tuesday launched its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) benchmark index ahead of the COP28 summit, the stock exchange said.

The FTSE ADX ESG Screened index was developed in collaboration with FTSE Russell, the exchange saidin a statement.

The index will initially include 24 companies listed on the ADX market and constituents of the FTSE ADX General Index, the statement added.

It is designed to measure the relative ESG performance of companies based on public reports of emissions, environmental product innovation, human rights, shareholders and others, which will be measured on an annual basis.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Louise Heavens)

((Jyoti.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.