Abu Dhabi stock exchange launches ESG benchmark index

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Tuesday launched its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) benchmark index ahead of the COP28 summit, the stock exchange said in a statement.

The FTSE ADX ESG Screened index was developed in collaboration with FTSE Russell, the statement added.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

