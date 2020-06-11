World Markets

Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala says total income grew four times in 2019

Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala Investment Co said on Thursday its total comprehensive income grew four times to 53 billion dirhams ($14.43 billion) in 2019, helped largely by gains in its public equity portfolio and funds.

Mubadala's assets under management also rose 1.5% to $232 billion at year-end, the state fund said in a statement.

"2019 was a remarkable year for Mubadala," group chief executive Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak was quoted as saying.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

