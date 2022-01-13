Abu Dhabi solar firm Sweihan takes orders for green bonds

DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi solar energy firm Sweihan PV Power Company gave initial price guidance of around 3.875% for amortising green bonds, through which it aims to raise around $728 million, a bank document showed on Thursday.

Investors will receive semi-annual payments starting July 31 and the bonds, which will fund spending linked to the Noor Abu Dhabi solar plant, will likely have a weighted average life

of 15 years, a document from one of the banks showed.

Citi C.N is lead global coordinator on the debt issue, expected to launch on Thursday, while HSBC HSBA.L and MUFG 8306.T join it as joint global coordinators.

BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and SMBC Nikko 8316.T are joint lead managers and bookrunners.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Jason Neely)

