Abu Dhabi sets initial price guidance for 7-year dollar bonds -document

DUBAI, May 25 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi on Tuesday gave initial guidance of 70-75 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for seven-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds expected to price later in the day, a document showed.

Citi C.N, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, HSBC HSBA.L, JPMorgan JPM.N and Standard Chartered STAN.L are joint lead managers and joint bookrunners, the document from one of the banks showed.

