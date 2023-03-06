Abu Dhabi royal-backed G42 plans $495 mln IPO for big data analytics firm Presight.ai

World Markets

March 06, 2023 — 01:07 am EST

Written by Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

DUBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi artificial intelligence firm G42 plans to float its big data analytics unit Presight.ai via an 1.82 billion dirham ($495.6 million) initial public offering (IPO) and list its shares on the local stock exchange.

Presight aims to offer 1.36 billion new shares, representing 32% of the company before the offering, at 1.34 dirhams each via a capital increase, according to an announcement.

The offer period begins March 13 and ends on March 17.

G42 is part of a business empire overseen by its chair, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who is also the UAE's national security adviser and has been a foreign policy troubleshooter for his brother, President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

Sheikh Tahnoon's financial interests include local conglomerate International Holding Company IHC.AD, which has entered the IPO as a cornerstone investor, and sovereign wealth fund ADQ.

($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

