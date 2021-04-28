Abu Dhabi Ports gives initial guidance for 10-year dollar bonds - document

DUBAI, April 28 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Ports on Wednesday gave an initial price guidance of around 145 basis points over mid-swaps for 10-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a term sheet reviewed by Reuters showed, which it will use for general corporate purposes.

Citi C.N, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, Standard Chartered STAN.L, HSBC HSBA.L, Mizuho 8411.T, Societe Generale SOGN.PA, BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, Credit Agricole CAGR.PA and SMBC Nikko 8316.T are arranging the deal, which is expected to launch later on Wednesday, the term sheet showed.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.