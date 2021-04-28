World Markets
C

Abu Dhabi Ports gives initial guidance for 10-year dollar bonds - document

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SATISH KUMAR

Abu Dhabi Ports on Wednesday gave an initial price guidance of around 145 basis points over mid-swaps for 10-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a term sheet reviewed by Reuters showed, which it will use for general corporate purposes.

DUBAI, April 28 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Ports on Wednesday gave an initial price guidance of around 145 basis points over mid-swaps for 10-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a term sheet reviewed by Reuters showed, which it will use for general corporate purposes.

Citi C.N, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, Standard Chartered STAN.L, HSBC HSBA.L, Mizuho 8411.T, Societe Generale SOGN.PA, BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, Credit Agricole CAGR.PA and SMBC Nikko 8316.T are arranging the deal, which is expected to launch later on Wednesday, the term sheet showed.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C FAB CAGR

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021

    Aon Managing Director of Transaction Solutions joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021.

    Apr 15, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular