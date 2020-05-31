Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank's CEO resigns after about one year in the role

DUBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD, Mazin Manna, has resigned, the bank said on Sunday, after being in the job for just over a year.

Manna, who previously worked at Citibank and Credit Agricole, was named ADIB's CEO in February 2019.

The bank, which did not give a reason for the resignation, said Sandeep Chouhan was named acting chief executive.

ADIB recently reported a 55% drop in first-quarter net profit, as credit provisions and impairment charges more than doubled, citing the challenging operating environment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by Davide Barbuscia)

