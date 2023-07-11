Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank to raise $750 mln with AT1 sukuk - document

DUBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD is tapping the debt markets to raise $750 million in perpetual Islamic bonds, for which it gave initial price guidance of around 7.875%, a bank document showed on Tuesday.

The size of the Additional Tier 1 sukuk, non-callable for five and a half years, will not grow in size and are expected to price later on Tuesday, the document from one of the arranging banks said.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.