Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank to raise $750 mln with AT1 sukuk - document

July 11, 2023 — 01:48 am EDT

DUBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD is tapping the debt markets to raise $750 million in perpetual Islamic bonds, for which it gave initial price guidance of around 7.875%, a bank document showed on Tuesday.

The size of the Additional Tier 1 sukuk, non-callable for five and a half years, will not grow in size and are expected to price later on Tuesday, the document from one of the arranging banks said.

