Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank plans dollar AT1 Islamic bonds - document

July 05, 2023 — 03:55 am EDT

Written by Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

DUBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD has hired banks to arrange a sale of U.S. dollar-denominated perpetual Islamic bonds, a bank document showed on Wednesday.

HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank are joint global coordinators and structurers. They are joined by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and JPMorgan as joint bookrunners and lead managers, the document from one of the arranging banks showed.

They will hold a global investor call on Wednesday followed by several fixed income investor calls, as well as meetings in London on Monday, the document said.

An issuance of Additional Tier 1 sukuk non-callable for 5-1/2 years will follow, subject to market conditions.

Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds, the riskiest debt instruments banks can issue, are designed to be perpetual in nature, but lenders can redeem or "call" them after a specified period.

