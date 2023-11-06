News & Insights

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank hires banks for debut 5-year green sukuk -document

November 06, 2023 — 01:36 am EST

Written by Mohammad Edrees for Reuters ->

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD is planning to issue its first 5-year green sukuk following investor meetings on Nov. 6 and 7, an arranging bank document showed on Monday.

The Islamic lender has picked Standard Chartered Bank as sole global coordinator along with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Sharjah Islamic Bank as joint bookrunners and joint lead managers, according to the document.

ADIB plans to issue benchmark-sized dollar denominated green sukuk under its $5 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme, according to the document.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Mohammad.Edrees@thomsonreuters.com;))

