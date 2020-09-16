US Markets

Abu Dhabi Investment Office to open Tel Aviv office

The state-run Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is to open its first office outside the United Arab Emirates in Tel Aviv, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Wednesday, following normalisation of relations between the UAE and Israel.

DUBAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The state-run Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is to open its first office outside the United Arab Emirates in Tel Aviv, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Wednesday, following normalisation of relations between the UAE and Israel.

Israel on Tuesday signed normalisation agreements at the White House in Washington with both the UAE and Bahrain.

"Tel Aviv is the first in a planned network of international offices that will support companies looking to expand their operations in Abu Dhabi, and to connect innovators from around the world to solve global challenges," the statement on Twitter said.

ADIO and Invest in Israel, part of the economy ministry, agreed two weeks ago on bilateral investment cooperation.

