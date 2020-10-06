Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest over $750 mln in Reliance Retail

World Markets
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest 55.13 billion rupees ($751.13 million) in Reliance Industries' retail arm, the Indian conglomerate said, the latest in a string of such investments in recent weeks.

The oil-to-telecoms conglomerate is looking to attract more investors to Reliance Retail as the business expands rapidly online to take on the likes of Walmart Inc's WMT.N Flipkart and Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O Indian arm.

Controlled by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, Reliance has raised 377.19 billion rupees ($5.14 billion) in a month by selling stakes in its retail unit to investors including KKR & Co, private equity firm Silver Lake and Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co.

ADIA's investment will translate into a 1.20% equity stake in Reliance Retail on a fully diluted basis, and gives the unit a pre-money equity value of 4.29 trillion rupees. (https://bit.ly/3iBLR8k)

Mumbai-based Reliance, already India's biggest retailer with roughly 12,000 stores, forged a $3.38 billion deal in August to acquire rival Future Group's retail business.

The conglomerate is also expanding its so-called new commerce venture, which ties neighbourhood stores to Reliance for online deliveries of groceries, apparel and electronics.

Earlier this year, Reliance raised more than $20 billion for its Jio Platforms digital business from investors including Facebook Inc FB.O and Alphabet Inc's Google GOOGL.O.

($1 = 73.37 rupees)

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru and Sankalp Phartiyal in New Delhi; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj and Kirsten Donovan)

