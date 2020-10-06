Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest over $750 mln in Reliance Retail

BENGALURU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest 55.13 billion rupees ($751.13 million) in Reliance Industries' RELI.NS retail arm, giving the unit a pre-money equity value of 4.29 trillion rupees, the Indian conglomerate said on Tuesday.

ADIA's investment will translate into a 1.20% equity stake in Reliance Retail on a fully diluted basis. (https://bit.ly/3iBLR8k)

($1 = 73.3960 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

