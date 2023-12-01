Abu Dhabi healthcare platform seeks to raise 3.62 bln dirhams from IPO

DUBAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's PureHealth Holding, owned by sovereign wealth fund ADQ and one of the capital's biggest conglomerates, on Friday said it plans to raise 3.62 billion dirhams ($985.81 million) from the sale of a 10% stake through a public share sale.

The Middle East's largest integrated healthcare platform is is offering about 1.11 billion shares at an offering price of 3.26 dirhams, according to an emailed statement.

PureHealth's subscription period will open on Dec. 6 and close on Dec. 11, it added.

($1 = 3.6721 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

