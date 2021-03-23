World Markets

Abu Dhabi funds invest $150 million in messaging app Telegram

Alexander Cornwell Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

DUBAI, March 23 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company and Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners have invested a combined $150 million in messaging app Telegram, a joint statement said on Tuesday.

Mubadala MUDEV.UL invested $75 million in 5-year pre-IPO convertible bonds, while Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners invested a further $75 million.

