Abu Dhabi eyes industrial sector investments as non-oil growth surges

ABU DHABI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's non-oil economic growth surged to 12.3% in the second quarter, data showed on Monday, supporting overall GDP growth in the period of 3.5% year-on-year, as the city-state accelerated efforts to diversify away from hydrocarbons.

The contribution of non-oil activities to Abu Dhabi's GDP stands at 53.7%, preliminary estimates released by the Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi (SCAD) showed, with the value of non-oil GDP at 154 billion dirhams in Q2, the highest since 2014.

Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, holds the majority of the country's oil reserves, but has stepped up efforts to develop non-oil sectors of the economy such as manufacturing, industrial sector development, and tourism.

On Monday, a senior official announced 33 investment opportunities in the chemical industries sector in Abu Dhabi, with a combined market size of $6 billion by 2027, as part of a broader industrial strategy.

Speaking at the ADIPEC energy conference, Ahmed Al Zaabi, chairman of Abu Dhabi's department of economic development, also said that the government was investing 1 billion dirhams to support investors with opportunities in the industrial sector.

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

