News & Insights

World Markets

Abu Dhabi Commercial picks banks for AT1 bonds -document

November 16, 2023 — 02:14 am EST

Written by Mohammad Edrees for Reuters ->

Nov 16 (Reuters) - UAE's third-largest lender Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD is planning to sell perpetual non-call 5.5-year debt instrument, an arranging bank document seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.

The investor meetings for the sale of benchmark sized dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 capital instrument are scheduled to start on Nov. 16, it showed.

ADCB, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, FAB, J.P. Morgan, Mashreq And Mizuho have been selected as joint bookrunners.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; editing by Jason Neely)

((Mohammad.Edrees@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.