Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank to sell five-year dollar bonds -document

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

July 11, 2023 — 03:05 am EDT

Written by Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

DUBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD has given initial price guidance of around 130 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for U.S. dollar-denominated five-year senior unsecured bonds of benchmark size, a bank document showed on Tuesday.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, JPMorgan and Mizuho are joint bookrunners for the debt sale expected to price later on Tuesday, the document from one of the arranging banks said.

