Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank starts selling its 5-year green bonds- document

September 05, 2023 — 01:54 am EDT

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD has given initial price guidance of around 150 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for its dollar-denominated long 5-year green bonds, a bank document showed on Tuesday.

The bank is planning to issue a benchmark-sized bond, which is usually understood to mean at least $500 million.

The bank started investor meetings on Aug. 30 with Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, JPMorgan and Mizuho and itself acting as joint bookrunners for the debt sale, while Barclays is acting as sole ESG coordinator, the document from one of the arranging banks said.

