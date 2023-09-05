News & Insights

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank launches $650 mln in 5-yr green bonds - Document

September 05, 2023 — 07:34 am EDT

Written by Mohammad Edrees for Reuters ->

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, The UAE's third largest lender, launched $650 million 5-year green bonds maturing on Jan. 12, 2029 on Tuesday, according to a bank document seen by Reuters.

The lender has set the spread at 125 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries, tighter than guidance of 150 bps over the same benchmark earlier in the day, after the order book topped $1.9 billion, according to a document from one of the banks arranging the debt sale.

The lender commenced investor meetings on Aug. 30 ahead of potential issue, the proceeds of which will be used to finance or refinance eligible green assets.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Mohammad.Edrees@thomsonreuters.com;))

