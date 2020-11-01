World Markets

Abu Dhabi bourse appoints Al Dhaheri as CEO - Abu Dhabi Media Office

Contributor
Hadeel Al Sayegh Reuters
Published

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange has appointed Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri as chief executive officer of the bourse, the Abu Dhabi media office tweeted on Sunday.

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange has appointed Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri as chief executive officer of the bourse, the Abu Dhabi media office tweeted on Sunday.

Al Dhaheri will "play a key role in executing the exchange's strategic goals and overseeing its contribution to the growth and diversification of Abu Dhabi's economy and the enhancement of its capital markets," it tweeted.

His appointment comes shortly after the bourse was converted into a public joint shares company owned by the state holding company ADQ.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular