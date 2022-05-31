Abu Dhabi Borouge's $2 billion IPO set to be ADX's biggest

DUBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based petrochemicals company Borouge raised more than $2 billion on Tuesday after demand for its initial public offering topped $83.4 billion.

The shares are due to start trading on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Friday under the symbol BOROUGE, the largest listing to date on the exchange which has seen a string of IPOs in the last two years.

Gulf issuers have raised more than $10 billion from IPOs so far this year, Refinitiv data shows, exceeding European flotations even as global markets remain volatile in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine.

Borouge last week set the offer price for its IPO, indicating it could raise $2 billion in the deal and giving the company an implied equity value of $20 billion.

The company is owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Austria's Borealis. Following the IPO, ADNOC will continue to hold a 54% majority stake and Borealis will own 36%.

Of the 10% of Borouge offered, 88% was earmarked for institutional investors, who placed orders of about $65.5 billion.

Among them were roughly $570 million in cornerstone investments from Abu Dhabi state holding firm ADQ, the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, the Emirates Investment Authority, India's Adani family and entities controlled by International Holding Company IHC.AD, Multiply Group and Alpha Dhabi ALPHADHABI.AD.

Citi C.N, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, HSBC HSBA.L and Morgan Stanley MS.N were joint global coordinators, while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, Arqaam Capital, EFG-Hermes HRHO.CA, Goldman Sachs GS.N and International Securities LLC joined them as joint bookrunners. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD and Al Maryah Community Bank acted as receiving banks.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

