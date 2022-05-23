Abu Dhabi-based Borouge sets IPO price, gets seven cornerstone investors

By Hadeel Al Sayegh

DUBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-headquartered petrochemicals firm Borouge said on Monday it has set the offer price for its initial public offering (IPO), which shows it could raise about $2 billion in the deal, and secured seven cornerstone investors.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Borealis' joint venture set the IPO price at 2.45 dirhams ($0.67) a share, which implies an equity value of $20 billion.

Borouge said it secured a total commitment of about $570 million from Abu Dhabi state holding firm ADQ, the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, the Emirates Investment Authority, India's Adani family and entities controlled by International Holding Company IHC.AD, Multiply Group and Alpha Dhabi ALPHADHABI.AD.

The company, whose products are used in items such as cars and food packaging, said last week that its offering will consist of approximately 3 billion existing shares, representing 10% of the company's issued share capital.

Gulf oil producers are following in the footsteps of Abu Dhabi with plans to raise tens of billions of dollars through sales of stakes in energy assets, capitalising on a rebound in crude prices to attract foreign investors.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirhams)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.