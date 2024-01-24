Abu Dhabi-backed group proposes Telegraph deal changes, prompting fresh UK scrutiny

Adds details throughout, minister quote in paragraphs 4-5

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-backed Redbird IMI has submitted a new proposal relating to its planned takeover of the Telegraph newspaper, likely prompting a fresh government probe on public interest grounds, British media minister Lucy Frazer said on Wednesday.

The regulators had been due to report back to Frazer by the end of Friday on the first probe.

"This week Redbird IMI have made changes to the corporate structure of the potential acquiring entities of the Telegraph Media Group and this creates a new Relevant Merger Situation," Frazer said in a written statement to parliament, adding that she intended to begin a fresh probe.

"I have noted the very late stage in the process at which information about this new corporate structure has been shared and implemented. I do not consider this is conducive to the full and proper functioning of the process."

(Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

