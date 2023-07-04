Abu Dhabi and OMV in talks to form $30 bln chemicals giant -Bloomberg

Adds detail, paragraph 2 and 3

July 4 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi and Austria's OMV OMVV.VI are exploring a combination of Borouge BOROUGE.AD and Borealis to create a chemicals and plastics company worth more than $30 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The two parties are discussing a possible Borealis valuation of about $10 billion, including its Borouge stake, the report said, adding that the overall valuation of the combined entity could ultimately exceed $30 billion.

The owners are discussing the potential valuation and ownership structure of a combined entity and may reach the broad outlines for formal merger negotiations in the coming weeks, the report said, citing unnamed sources.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)

