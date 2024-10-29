ABT's New Trial on Advanced Heart Failure Outcomes Set to Boost Stock

Abbott Laboratories, Inc. ABT has announced a new, first-of-its-kind clinical trial designed to improve outcomes in patients with worsening heart failure who could benefit from advanced therapy options. The TEAM-HF trial is set to enroll 850 patients across 75 sites worldwide to measure pulmonary artery pressures (PAP) using Abbott's CardioMEMS HF System.

The goal is to objectively identify advanced heart failure patients at high risk of mortality who could benefit from a life-saving HeartMate 3 left ventricular assist device (LVAD or heart pump) earlier in their disease progression.

ABT Stock’s Trend Following the News

Since the announcement, Abbott shares have dipped 2.5%, finishing at $114.07 during yesterday’s session. On a promising note, the Heart Failure product line continues to bolster the company’s Medical Devices segment, driven by its heart assist devices portfolio, which offers treatment for chronic and temporary conditions. We anticipate the market sentiment toward the stock to remain positive surrounding this development.

Abbott has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion. Its earnings yield of 4.1% surpasses the industry average of 1.3%. The company delivered an average earnings beat of 1.6% in the trailing four quarters.

Importance of Abbott’s Clinical Trial

The TEAM-HF trial will deploy a novel approach to assess the impact of earlier interventions in patients with worsening heart failure. Investigators will examine PAP data securely collected from participants using the CardioMEMS HF System. The CardioMEMS sensor, placed in the pulmonary artery during a minimally invasive outpatient procedure, monitors pulmonary artery pressure changes over time.

If pressures do not go down with guideline-directed medical therapy, the TEAM-HF trial will seek to prove that such patients will benefit from advanced therapies. These patients will be randomized to receive either the HeartMate 3 LVAD implant or continued treatment with their existing heart failure medications. Patients whose existing medications reduce their PAP levels will enter a single-arm registry where they will continue to be managed based on data from their CardioMEMS sensor.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The trial enrollment will soon commence at sites across the United States. Its powered primary and secondary endpoints will be evaluated at two years, with long-term follow-up through five years.

Industry Prospects Favoring ABT

Per a Research Report, the global cardiovascular devices market was valued at $49.18 billion in 2023 and is set to witness a compound annual rate of 8.3% through 2030. The key drivers of this market include rapid technical development, an increase in affordable and effective devices and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures.

More Updates From Abbott

This month, Abbott announced major milestones in its Electrophysiology portfolio. The company completed enrollment early in the VOLT-AF IDE (Investigational Device Exemption) Study supporting the Volt pulsed field ablation (PFA) System and launched the FOCALFLEX trial to assess the TactiFlex Duo Ablation Catheter, Sensor Enabled (“SE”) for the treatment of paroxysmal atrial fibrillation. Abbott secured the FDA’s clearance of the Advisor HD Grid X Mapping Catheter, SE, which will support the mapping of both PFA and radiofrequency ablation cases, where visualization of cardiac anatomy is critical for people undergoing ablation procedures.

ABT Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, Abbott shares have risen 8.3% compared with the industry’s 8.1% growth.

ABT’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Abbott currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Boston Scientific BSX, Globus Medical GMED and ResMed RMD, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Boston Scientific shares have surged 69.3% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings per share (EPS) have jumped 2.5% to $2.46 in 2024 and 2.2% to $2.77 in 2025 in the past 30 days. BSX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 8.3%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 8.6%.

Estimates for Globus Medical’s 2024 EPS have remained constant at $2.84 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 60.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 32.7%. GMED’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average beat being 12.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.3%.

Estimates for ResMed’s fiscal 2025 EPS have risen 2.7% in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 86.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 32.1% growth. RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average beat being 6.4%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 8.4%.

