$ABT stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ABT stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $598,257,604 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ABT:
$ABT Insider Trading Activity
$ABT insiders have traded $ABT stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HUBERT L ALLEN (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 347,209 shares for an estimated $42,766,602.
- ROBERT B FORD (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) sold 285,388 shares for an estimated $37,435,200
- LISA D EARNHARDT (EVP AND GROUP PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 91,367 shares for an estimated $12,227,296.
- DANIEL GESUA SIVE SALVADORI (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 23,771 shares for an estimated $3,054,573
- LOUIS H. MORRONE (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,755 shares for an estimated $490,326.
- ANDREA F WAINER (RETIRED EVP) sold 949 shares for an estimated $131,123
- MARY K MORELAND (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 791 shares for an estimated $109,292
- JOHN A. JR. MCCOY (VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER) sold 562 shares for an estimated $77,651
- ERIC SHROFF (Senior Vice President) sold 562 shares for an estimated $77,651
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ABT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,215 institutional investors add shares of $ABT stock to their portfolio, and 1,284 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 7,379,093 shares (+64.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $834,649,209
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 6,628,310 shares (+383.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $749,728,144
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 6,262,503 shares (+21.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $708,351,714
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 5,506,784 shares (+4.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $622,872,338
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 2,727,869 shares (-19.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $308,549,262
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 2,515,118 shares (-64.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $284,484,996
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 2,300,073 shares (-90.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $260,161,257
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$ABT Government Contracts
We have seen $128,764,792 of award payments to $ABT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- VISN 9 CHEMISTRY AUTOMATION COST PER RESULTS REPORTABLE: $7,858,316
- CIVILIAN DRUG FREE WORKPLACE COLLECTIONS AND MEDICAL REVIEW OFFICER SUPPORT SERVICES: $6,229,634
- LAB CHEMISTRY SERVICES: $5,801,461
- VISN1 BPA FOR IMMUNOCHEMISTRY CPRR TESTING: $4,077,450
- CHEMISTRY IMMUNOASSAY ANALYZER COST PER REPORTABLE RESULT (CPRR): $4,000,483
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$ABT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ABT stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 02/13, 01/29, 01/28 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/06.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/15.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 01/08, 12/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 12/16.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$ABT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABT in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ABT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ABT forecast page.
You can track data on $ABT on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.