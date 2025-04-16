$ABT stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ABT stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $598,257,604 of trading volume.

$ABT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ABT:

$ABT insiders have traded $ABT stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$ABT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,215 institutional investors add shares of $ABT stock to their portfolio, and 1,284 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ABT Government Contracts

We have seen $128,764,792 of award payments to $ABT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$ABT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ABT stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ABT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABT in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

