$ABT stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ABT stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $529,987,339 of trading volume.

$ABT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ABT (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ABT stock page ):

$ABT insiders have traded $ABT stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$ABT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,360 institutional investors add shares of $ABT stock to their portfolio, and 1,418 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ABT Government Contracts

We have seen $118,758,147 of award payments to $ABT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$ABT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ABT stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.

on 03/20 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 02/13, 01/29, 01/28 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/06.

on 02/13, 01/29, 01/28 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/06. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 02/24.

$ABT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABT in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/15/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/17/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/17/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/17/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/17/2025

$ABT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABT recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $ABT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $145.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Taylor from Jefferies set a target price of $145.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Marie Thibault from BTIG set a target price of $145.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Anthony Petrone from Mizuho set a target price of $140.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $147.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 David Lewis from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $137.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $145.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Matt Miksic from Barclays set a target price of $159.0 on 04/17/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

