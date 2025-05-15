$ABT stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ABT stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $382,439,672 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ABT:
$ABT Insider Trading Activity
$ABT insiders have traded $ABT stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT B FORD (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) sold 285,388 shares for an estimated $37,435,200
- HUBERT L ALLEN (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 189,788 shares for an estimated $24,342,303.
- LISA D EARNHARDT (EVP AND GROUP PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 91,367 shares for an estimated $12,227,296.
- DANIEL GESUA SIVE SALVADORI (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 23,771 shares for an estimated $3,054,573
- LOUIS H. MORRONE (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,755 shares for an estimated $490,326.
- SALLY E. BLOUNT sold 2,600 shares for an estimated $337,116
- ANDREA F WAINER (RETIRED EVP) sold 949 shares for an estimated $131,123
- MARY K MORELAND (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 791 shares for an estimated $109,292
- JOHN A. JR. MCCOY (VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER) sold 562 shares for an estimated $77,651
- ERIC SHROFF (Senior Vice President) sold 562 shares for an estimated $77,651
$ABT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,332 institutional investors add shares of $ABT stock to their portfolio, and 1,514 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 7,667,348 shares (+572.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,017,073,712
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 7,379,093 shares (+64.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $834,649,209
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,743,319 shares (+13.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $629,201,265
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 3,655,471 shares (+29.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $484,898,228
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 3,371,113 shares (+12.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $447,178,139
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 3,362,559 shares (-6.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $446,043,451
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 2,727,869 shares (-19.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $308,549,262
$ABT Government Contracts
We have seen $127,265,514 of award payments to $ABT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- VISN 9 CHEMISTRY AUTOMATION COST PER RESULTS REPORTABLE: $8,088,316
- CIVILIAN DRUG FREE WORKPLACE COLLECTIONS AND MEDICAL REVIEW OFFICER SUPPORT SERVICES: $6,229,634
- LAB CHEMISTRY SERVICES: $5,801,461
- VISN1 BPA FOR IMMUNOCHEMISTRY CPRR TESTING: $4,077,450
- CHEMISTRY IMMUNOASSAY ANALYZER COST PER REPORTABLE RESULT (CPRR): $4,000,483
$ABT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ABT stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 02/13, 01/29, 01/28 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/06.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/15.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 01/08, 12/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 12/16.
$ABT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABT in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
$ABT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ABT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $137.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 04/15/2025
- Lee Hambright from Bernstein set a target price of $135.0 on 01/08/2025
