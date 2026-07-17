ABT Q2 Earnings Call Flags Stronger Second-Half Setup

Abbott Laboratories ABT used its second-quarterearnings callto press a forward message rather than dwell on the quarter itself. Management raised adjusted earnings guidance and said momentum is building across several businesses that should drive a faster back half.

The company’s tone was notably confident in both prepared remarks and Q&A, with executives pointing to improving nutrition trends, new electrophysiology launches, steadier diagnostics demand and a larger reimbursement runway in diabetes care.

ABT Raises 2026 Earnings View

Abbott reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.31 per share, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28. Second-quarter revenues came in at $12.59 billion, which also beat the consensus mark of $12.48 billion. Comparable sales rose 4.8%, while adjusted gross margin expanded 100 basis points to 58%.

Abbott Laboratories Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Abbott Laboratories price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Abbott Laboratories Quote

Chief executive officer Robert Ford said the quarter marked an acceleration from the prior two periods and gave management enough confidence to lift its full-year adjusted EPS range to $5.45-$5.60 from $5.38-$5.58. Abbott reaffirmed comparable sales growth guidance of 6.5% to 7.5%.

Chief financial officer Philip Boudreau added that foreign exchange was slightly better than expected in the quarter and said Abbott sees third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.38 to $1.46.

Abbott Maps Out Four Growth Drivers

Ford said about 80% of the expected second-half lift should come from four businesses: Nutrition, Electrophysiology, Core Laboratory and Cancer Diagnostics. He described each as entering the back half with momentum and clearer visibility into demand drivers.

Nutrition was one of the more important tone shifts on the call. Management said the business is tracking slightly ahead of plan, with international pediatric nutrition back to positive growth and U.S. pediatric trends now reflecting the full benefit of recent WIC contract wins.

On the adult side, Ford said Ensure consumption in the United States has improved sharply after pricing actions taken late last year. He also highlighted product refreshes and upcoming launches, including higher-protein, lower-sugar offerings and a new infant formula.

ABT Pushes for EP Share Gains

Medical devices remained a key source of confidence. Ford said Abbott expects its electrophysiology franchise to begin outperforming the market in the second half as Volt 2.0 moves from limited to full U.S. release and TactiFlex Duo expands internationally.

The CEO said physician feedback on Volt has been strong, particularly around mapping integration and workflow. In Europe, EP sales grew more than 20%, reinforcing management’s view that the product cycle is gaining traction.

Q&A also showed where Abbott still has work to do. Ford said Structural Heart should return to mid- to high-single-digit growth by year-end, but acknowledged the U.S. mitral business needs better commercial execution even as international structural heart trends remain strong.

Abbott Waits on the Next Libre Catalyst

Diabetes care produced another large quarter, with continuous glucose monitoring sales topping $2 billion and growing 9.5% on a comparable basis. Management did not dismiss concerns about a slower growth rate, but framed the issue as a pause between reimbursement catalysts.

Ford said Abbott remains highly bullish on CGM adoption, arguing the addressable population is far larger than the current installed base. He pointed to active reimbursement discussions in roughly a dozen countries and said those decisions, when they arrive, can meaningfully reaccelerate growth.

The most closely watched catalyst remains expanded U.S. coverage for non-insulin type 2 users. Ford said that the opportunity could unlock about 10 million Medicare beneficiaries, while Abbott is also preparing to roll out Libre Duo internationally and considering a fifth manufacturing facility.

ABT Builds Around Cancer and Core Lab

Diagnostics commentary also carried a stronger forward tilt than the headline growth rate implied. Core Lab demand stayed firm, with U.S. growth of 7.5%, and Ford said hospital-based testing volumes remain healthy despite investor concerns about broader procedure softness.

Cancer Diagnostics added another important growth lever. Abbott said sales in that business grew 13.3% on a comparable basis, supported by mid-teens Cologuard growth, repeat screening, international expansion and contributions from precision oncology.

A key Q&A exchange centered on the Exact Sciences acquisition. Ford said integration is going well, reaffirmed a mid-teens growth view for 2026, and expressed confidence that care-gap programs and the shift to Cologuard Plus will support a stronger second half.

Abbott Carries a More Assertive Tone

Beyond the specific businesses, the broader message was that January’s short-term issues are being worked through faster than expected. Ford said gross margin expansion is proving sustainable and added that cash generation should come in ahead of the company’s January outlook.

He also used the call to underline pipeline depth, citing recent milestones for Amulet 360, Libre Duo, Coronary IVL and several trial starts planned for the fourth quarter. That framing supported his view that Abbott can sustain about 7% top-line growth over time.

Zacks Signals Still Point to a Neutral Setup

ABT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), with a Value Score of B, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of C. In Zacks terms, the Hold rank points to a more balanced near-term earnings revision picture than a clear bullish or bearish signal. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Style Scores add nuance. The stronger value profile stands out more than growth or momentum at the moment, while the middling VGM Score suggests the stock does not currently screen as one of the stronger all-around setups within the Zacks framework. That ranking can still change as estimate revisions adjust after the quarter.

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