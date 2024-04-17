ABT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $106.71, changing hands as low as $104.25 per share. Abbott Laboratories shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABT's low point in its 52 week range is $89.674 per share, with $121.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.53. The ABT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

