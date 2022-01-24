ABT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $123.23, changing hands as low as $121.69 per share. Abbott Laboratories shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABT's low point in its 52 week range is $105.36 per share, with $142.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $121.88. The ABT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

