ABT Expands Pure Bliss Line of Products for Advanced Infant Nutrition

Abbott Laboratories ABT recently announced the expansion of its Pure Blissby Similacline of organic and European-made infant formulas. This line offers parents a variety of products to meet specific formula preferences.

The expansion of Pure Bliss' line of products highlights Abbott’s motive to invest in clinical research and product development to advance nutrition science for babies of all ages.

About Abbott’s Pure Bliss Line

Pure Bliss by Similac offers a range of organic or European-made infant formulas that provide gentle, complete nutrition and specifically sourced ingredients. It offers exclusively sourced milk from Ireland. These formulas are backed by high-quality, complete infant nutrition inspired by breast milk.

The Pure Bliss line includes Pure Bliss Irish Farms infant formula, which offers complete nutrition that's easy to digest. Pure Bliss Organic and Pure Bliss Organic with A2 Milk infant formulas, both USDA-certified, are now part of Pure Bliss by Similac. Organic with A2 Milk infant formula uses milk from select cows that produce A2 beta-casein protein, which is easy to digest and more like the protein found in breast milk.

More on Abbott’s Pure Bliss

Pure Bliss by Similac infant formula products are available on Amazon, Target and Walmart.

With the availability of Pure Bliss formulas, Similac, backed by Abbott, can provide even more choices for families worldwide.

Industry Prospects Favor ABT

Per a Zion Market Research report, the global infant formula market size was valued at $70.98 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around $153.26 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.10% during the period. Primary factors supporting the market growth are increasing consumer acceptance, awareness, demand for nutritional and specialized infant formula options, as well as rising preterm infant births.

Looking at the market potential, Abbott’s latest expansion is well-timed.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Recent Developments by Abbott

Earlier this month, Abbott received FDA approval for a change of label for its HeartMate 3 left ventricular assist device (LVAD or heart pump). The development, meant exclusively for patients with an Abbott HeartMate 3 heart pump, aims to provide superior clinical outcomes by eliminating aspirin as part of routine patient management.

Additionally, Abbott’s Diabetes Care business formed a global partnership with Medtronic on an integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system based on Abbott's FreeStyle Libre technology. The integration of Abbott's CGM sensor with Medtronic's automated insulin delivery (AID) algorithms will enable automatic adjustments of insulin to keep glucose in range.

Price Performance of ABT

Shares of ABT have risen 8.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 9.2% growth.

ABT’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

ABT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, TransMedics Group TMDX and Boston Scientific BSX. While Intuitive Surgical and TransMedics sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Boston Scientific currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Intuitive Surgical’s shares have surged 55.4% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings have remained constant at $6.67 per share for 2024 in the past 30 days.

ISRG’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 8.97%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 16.34%.

Estimates for TransMedics’ 2024 earnings per share (EPS) have moved up 48.1% to $1.20 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have risen 174.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 9.2% growth.

TMDX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 287.50%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 66.67%.

Estimates for Boston Scientific’s 2024 EPS have increased 1.7% to $2.40 in the past 30 days. In the past year, shares of BSX have risen 46% compared with the industry’s 9.2% growth.

In the last reported quarter, BSX delivered an earnings surprise of 6.90%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.18%.

