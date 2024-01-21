'Absurd,' Says Elon Musk About Denial Of India Of Permanent Security Council Membership As UN Secretary General Calls For Reforming The Global Body

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday chimed in with his view on a discussion regarding the representation of global nations in the United Nations’ Security Council.

What Happened: United Nations Secretary General António Guterres on Saturday lamented the lack of any African nation as permanent member of the Security Council. “How can we accept that Africa still lacks a single Permanent Member in the Security Council?” he asked in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Institutions must reflect today's world, not that of 80 years ago,” he said.

Guterres, who previously served as the prime minister of Portugal, also hoped that September's “Summit of the Future” would provide a platform to consider global governance reforms.

Responding to Guterres post, American-born Israeli venture capitalist Michael Eisenberg threw in India’s name. “And what about India?” he asked. The businessman went a step further and suggested dismantling of the U.N. and “and build something new with real leadership.”

Musk echoed the same sentiment as the billionaire said he saw the need for a revision of the U.N. body. “Problem is that those with excess power don't want to give it up,” he said.

“India not having a permanent seat on the Security Council, despite being the most populous country on Earth, is absurd. Africa collectively should also have a permanent seat imo.”

Why It’s Important: The Security Council is the body of the U.N. responsible for maintaining international peace and security. It comprises 15 members, with five permanent members, namely the U.S., U.K., China, France and Russia. These nations have veto power. The 10 non-permanent members are elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly.

While India has lobbied for a permanent membership, its attempts have been thwarted by China due to the animosity that prevails between the two nations.

Tesla, Musk’s flagship electric vehicle business, has been working on a foray into India, although a lack of agreement between the billionaire and the Indian government over import duty cuts and localizing manufacturing has stymied progress on the plan.

