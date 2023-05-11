News & Insights

Absolute Software To Be Acquired By Crosspoint Capital Partners - Quick Facts

May 11, 2023 — 08:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Absolute Software (ABST, ABST.TO) has entered into an Arrangement Agreement with funds affiliated with Crosspoint Capital Partners, L.P. whereby Crosspoint has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Absolute Software. Absolute shareholders will receive $11.50 per share in cash, corresponding to an enterprise value of approximately $870 million, inclusive of the debt.

Upon completion of the acquisition, the common shares will no longer be listed on any public market. Absolute Software will cease to be a reporting issuer under Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The acquisition is expected to be completed during the second half of 2023.

