(RTTNews) - Absolute Software Corp. (ABST) shares are sliding more than 15 percent on Wednesday morning after the company reported first-quarter net loss, wider than the prior year.

The company's quarterly loss was $9.5 million, compared to loss of $7.6 million a year ago. On a per-share basis, earnings were $0.18, compared to $0.15 in the previous year.

