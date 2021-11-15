Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2021

Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ABST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.07% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.18, the dividend yield is 3.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABST was $10.18, representing a -51.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.20 and a 8.76% increase over the 52 week low of $9.36.

ABST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.13. Zacks Investment Research reports ABST's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -96.27%, compared to an industry average of 11.5%.

